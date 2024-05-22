Uploading of Form 17C on website to lead to mischief, discomfort and mistrust, EC tells SC

The EC also said changing the procedure in the last two phases of polls would amount to interference in election process and would be in teeth of Article 329(b) (no election of Parliament or Assembly should be called in question except election petition) of the Constitution.

Ahead of the court's hearing on an application filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms on May 24, the EC filed an affidavit, contending a wholesome disclosure of Form 17C is amenable to mischief and would lead to vitiation of entire electoral space.

"At the moment, the original Form 17C is only available in the Strong Room and a copy only with the polling agents whose signature it bears. Therefore, there is a one-to one relationship between each Form 17C and its possessor," it said.

In its response to the plea, the poll panel said that indiscriminate disclosure, public posting on the website increases the possibility of the images being morphed, including the counting results, which then can create widespread public discomfort and mistrust in the entire electoral processes.

"As per the law enacted by the Parliament in its legislative wisdom, the EC has been mandated to provide Form 17C (Part 1) to polling agents of the candidates only under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 and not in any other manner. Further, Part II of the Form 17C is signed by the Counting Supervisor and counter-signed by the Returning Officer as mandated under Rule 56C of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961," it said.

The EC maintained there is no legal mandate to provide the Form 17C to any person other than the candidate or his agent. The petitioner is trying to create an entitlement when none exists in the law by way of filing an application in the middle of the election period, it said.

It also contended the polling station has no wherewithal to upload the Form 17C.

The plea sought a direction to the EC to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data in figures on its website within 48 hours of polling for each phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The EC said elections for the 19 th Lok Sabha are already underway. Out of seven phases, five phases are already over while the remaining two are scheduled on May 25 and June 1.

However, it claimed, "There are also certain elements and vested interests who keep on throwing baseless and false allegations, creating unwarranted atmosphere of suspicion in the close proximity of time of conduct of every election by the Election Commission, to somehow discredit it".

"There is a consistent malafide campaign/design/efforts to keep on raising suspicion and doubt in every possible manner and by misleading assertions and baseless allegations regarding the conduct of elections by the EC," it added.

The EC claimed the instant plea was not maintainable as similar issues were raised which resulted in judgement on April 26, 2024 concerning the use of EVMs.

It also contended the writ petition in the matter has been pending since 2019 but the instant application has been filed in the midst of polls to "create prejudice, suspicion, doubts and integrity of the process to gain support for campaign from EVMs to ballot papers".