Amid BJP's dithering, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh jumps into election 'ring'; Booked for MCC violation

Lucknow: Even as the BJP, apparently fearing criticism, continued to wrestle over re-nominating him in the wake of allegations of ''sexually assaulting'' some female wrestlers, former president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has kicked off his election campaign in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the sitting MP.

An FIR has been lodged against Singh and some others in connection with violation of the Model Code of Conduct, according to the police sources here on Thursday. Sources said that Singh, in violation of section 144, took out a procession with scores of vehicles and hundreds of his supporters in the constituency without obtaining prior permission.

BJP, which has declared its candidates on 69 seats in the state, has so far not announced its candidates from five seats, including Kaiserganj.

According to the state BJP leaders here, the party had offered to replace Singh with his son or some other family member, but he remained adamant on contesting the election from Kaiserganj.

Sources said that Singh had recently travelled to Delhi and met senior BJP leaders there. ''Don't worry... I will contest from Kaiserganj,'' Singh told his supporters, who had gathered at the Ayodhya airport to welcome him as he returned from the national capital.