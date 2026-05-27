ASI seeks CISF report after tourists chant 'bhajans' inside Taj Mahal
A senior official associated with the conservation of the Taj Mahal said that the ASI had taken note of the video and that a report had been sought from the CISF after which the next course of action would be decided.
The Taj Mahal was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife. Some people have been seen performing kirtans inside the Taj Mahal. In the past, activities such as carrying Ganges water, hoisting flags, and making reels have been reported inside the Taj… pic.twitter.com/mVdSqJWqNk