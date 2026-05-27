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ASI seeks CISF report after tourists chant 'bhajans' inside Taj Mahal

A senior official associated with the conservation of the Taj Mahal said that the ASI had taken note of the video and that a report had been sought from the CISF after which the next course of action would be decided.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTaj Mahal

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