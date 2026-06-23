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Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | SIT submits preliminary report

Officials said that the investigation remains in progress and that the SIT is continuing to collect information and verify facts related to the allegations.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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