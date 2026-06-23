Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | SIT submits preliminary report

<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining allegations of irregularities in donations received by the Ram temple in Ayodhya has submitted its initial findings to the<a href="https://deccanhreald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh </a>government on Tuesday.</p><p>Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, who is leading the inquiry, presented the preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.</p><p>Officials said that the investigation remains in progress and that the SIT is continuing to collect information and verify facts related to the allegations.</p><p>The state government had set up the SIT on June 13 after the Ram temple trust sought an inquiry into claims of misuse of donations made by devotees at the temple.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>