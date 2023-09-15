BJP rejigs Uttar Pradesh party organisation, changes chiefs of 60 districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The BJP on Friday effected a major rejig in its Uttar Pradesh unit and changed the presidents of as many as 60 districts ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in May 2024.

The new list of district presidents of the BJP was released by the UP party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

The saffron party, which has made it clear that it is eyeing a clean sweep in the state, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, has sought to set the caste equations right ahead of next year's general elections.

Only five women have been able to make it to the posts of district presidents.