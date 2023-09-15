BJP rejigs Uttar Pradesh party organisation, changes chiefs of 60 districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The BJP on Friday effected a major rejig in its Uttar Pradesh unit and changed the presidents of as many as 60 districts ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in May 2024.
The new list of district presidents of the BJP was released by the UP party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.
The saffron party, which has made it clear that it is eyeing a clean sweep in the state, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, has sought to set the caste equations right ahead of next year's general elections.
Only five women have been able to make it to the posts of district presidents.
The new list reveals that the party has replaced district presidents, whose performance was found to be below par and replaced them with new faces, many of whom are office bearers in the state organisation.
The districts where the party has changed its presidents also included Raebareli from where former Congress president Sonia is the LS MP and Mainpuri from where Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is an MP.
That the BJP has tried to set the caste equations right with the rejig was evident in the appointment of new presidents hailing from upper castes, OBC and Dalit communities.
A senior UP BJP leader told DH here that this time the focus would be the 14 LS seats where the Opposition candidates had emerged victorious in the 2019 LS polls. This includes Raebareli, Mainpuri, Azamgarh (BJP won the seat in a bypoll later), Lalganj, Sambhal and others.
''Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and other senior leaders will monitor campaigning in these constituencies,'' the leader added.