BJP sends 175 UP MLAs to poll-bound Rajasthan, MP and Telangana to help with campaigning

BJP has sent as many as 175 party legislators from Uttar Pradesh to lend a helping hand in the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, where assembly polls are scheduled to take place in November/December this year.

According to the BJP sources here, 100 MLAs have been sent to MP, while 65 others have been sent to Rajasthan. 10 BJP legislators from Uttar Pradesh were sent to Telangana, sources added.

A senior BJP leader here told DH on Tuesday that these MLAs would be given a day long training by the respective local unit of the party in the poll bound states and after that they would leave to their allotted assembly constituencies.