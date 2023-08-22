BJP sends 175 UP MLAs to poll-bound Rajasthan, MP and Telangana to help with campaigning

BJP has sent as many as 175 party legislators from Uttar Pradesh to lend a helping hand in the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, where assembly polls are scheduled to take place in November/December this year.
According to the BJP sources here, 100 MLAs have been sent to MP, while 65 others have been sent to Rajasthan. 10 BJP legislators from Uttar Pradesh were sent to Telangana, sources added.
A senior BJP leader here told DH on Tuesday that these MLAs would be given a day long training by the respective local unit of the party in the poll bound states and after that they would leave to their allotted assembly constituencies.
''These MLAs will be staying in their respective assembly constituencies in the three states for an initial period of ten days during which they will help give momentum to the party's campaigning there,'' the leader said.
He said that a majority of the UP legislators, who had been sent to these poll bound states, were ''seasoned' politicians and had long experience of electoral contests in the state.''They (UP MLAs will prove to be beneficial for the BJP workers at local level...the workers can learn a few tricks from them,'' the leader remarked.
The UP MLAs would undertake extensive tours of the assembly constituencies allotted to them and interact with the people from different walks and gauge their views and opinions. They would also showcase the achievements of the UP government in different fields, especially on the law and order front, before the electorate in their areas, the leader went on to add.
''These MLAs will upload their activities on a special app created for this purpose,'' he added.