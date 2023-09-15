Fissures in I.N.D.I.A as Congress-SP trade barbs over bypolls

The newly appointed state Congress chief also said that his party was ready to contest from all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the next general elections.

"It is up to the central leadership to decide," Rai remarked when asked whether there would be an alliance with the SP in the next LS polls.

Hitting back sharply at the Congress over latter's criticism, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said that the grand old party never asked SP for its support at Bageshwar seat. ''We had shown political courtesy by writing to the state Congress president seeking his party's support in Ghosi....I had personally handed over the letter to him,'' Chaudhary said.

"Congress, however, did not seek our support in Bageshwar....we would have withdrawn our nominee had it sought our support," he added.

Chaudhary, however, said that these two were local polls and that they would not in any way affect the grand opposition alliance. ''I.N.D.I.A will go to the next LS polls unitedly and defeat the BJP,'' the SP leader said.