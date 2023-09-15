Home
Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

Fissures in I.N.D.I.A as Congress-SP trade barbs over bypolls

UP Congress president Ajay Rai accused the SP of 'backstabbing' and putting up its nominee at Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 11:18 IST

Fissures appeared in the grand opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh after Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) traded barbs over the recent assembly bypolls at Ghosi in UP and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai accused the SP of 'backstabbing' and putting up its nominee at Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand as a result of which the Congress candidate lost to the BJP there by a slender margin.

"We helped the SP in Ghosi...we did not put up our candidate there....we fulfilled our responsibility but the SP did not return the favour and put up its nominee at Bageshwar and as a result our candidate lost by a slender margin," Rai said.

The newly appointed state Congress chief also said that his party was ready to contest from all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the next general elections.

"It is up to the central leadership to decide," Rai remarked when asked whether there would be an alliance with the SP in the next LS polls.

Hitting back sharply at the Congress over latter's criticism, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said that the grand old party never asked SP for its support at Bageshwar seat. ''We had shown political courtesy by writing to the state Congress president seeking his party's support in Ghosi....I had personally handed over the letter to him,'' Chaudhary said.

"Congress, however, did not seek our support in Bageshwar....we would have withdrawn our nominee had it sought our support," he added.

Chaudhary, however, said that these two were local polls and that they would not in any way affect the grand opposition alliance. ''I.N.D.I.A will go to the next LS polls unitedly and defeat the BJP,'' the SP leader said.

(Published 15 September 2023, 11:18 IST)
