Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday

The Aam Aadmi convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.
New Delhi: AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 12, party sources said.

Kejriwal was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony but he had told the organisers that he would visit the temple at a later date with his parents, wife and children.

Sources said Kejriwal and Mann will be accompanied by their families.

In the run up to the consecration ceremony, AAP had organised recitation of 'Sundar Kanda', a portion of Ramayana, across the capital. In January, it took out 'shobha yatras' and organised community kitchens, which were attended by Kejriwal and other senior leaders.

The Chief Minister had also announced that more trains under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’ will run to Ayodhya.

(Published 11 February 2024, 10:44 IST)
India NewsAyodhyaPunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwant MannRam MandirRam Temple

