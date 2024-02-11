Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday

New Delhi: AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 12, party sources said.

Kejriwal was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony but he had told the organisers that he would visit the temple at a later date with his parents, wife and children.

Sources said Kejriwal and Mann will be accompanied by their families.