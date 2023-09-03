Leaders switching parties will be taught a lesson: Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Ghosi bypoll

Canvassing for party candidate Sudhakar Singh, the Samajwadi Party chief told the voters, "You should go in groups to cast your votes and not succumb to anyone's pressure. If anybody pressures you, then immediately make a video and inform our party workers. You must cast your vote. Remember that votes should not split." He asked people to rain alert till the counting of votes and asked them to return home only after the victory certificate is issued.

"The truth is that in this election, the victory will not be of the SP or its candidate Sudhakar Singh. The real victory will be for the people. So press the 'cycle' (SP's election symbol) button and make yourself victorious," Yadav said.