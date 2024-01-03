Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress is deeply rooted in UP', says party's new state in-charge Avinash Pande

“The enthusiasm and dedication of the workers there is commendable. They are completely dedicated to the Gandhi family and the organisation. Therefore, it is a matter of pride for me that the confidence with which the party leadership has given me the opportunity to work in a state like Uttar Pradesh will be the most important moment of my lifetime,” Pande said, thanking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“We will stand there with the grassroots workers and try to live up to the expectations of the party leadership. Because due to the strength and dedication of the workers, they are getting an opportunity to help,” he said and praised the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai.

Asked who among the Gandhi family members would contest from Uttar Pradesh, he said: “It totally depends on them. It is they who would take a call.”

“I will take forward the work done by Priyanka ji who has boosted the morale of the workers by working tirelessly in the last five years. It is natural that she would travel the entire country. They (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka) are needed at the national level,” he said.

On the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pande said: “This Lok Sabha election is a golden opportunity to bring change in the country. The people of the country are experiencing a situation like an undeclared emergency. Where no person can raise a voice against the wrong policies of the government. If someone raises his voice, an effort is made to suppress that voice completely. This is the biggest threat to democracy.”

On the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc, Pande said: “It is very clear that the purpose for which the I.N.D.I.A was established is that like-minded parties have come together to save democracy.”