Lok Sabha polls 2024: After Gujarat, BJP faces 'kshatriya' anger in western UP

President of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and community leader Thakur Pooran Singh said that the members of the community would support the party, which was in a better position to defeat the BJP candidates.

''We have always supported the BJP but the latter has been sidelining the Rajput leaders....our community has been ignored in distribution of tickets for LS polls,'' Singh said.

The speakers at the panchayat also said that leaders of their community were not given posts in the BJP organisation also and asked the community members to remain united and oppose the saffron party in the polls.

The panchayat decided to hold another meeting of the community leaders at Sardhana in Meerut district on April 16, barely three days before the voting for the first phase of LS elections.

As many as eight LS seats of western UP, including Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Kairana, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, would go to polls on April 19.

Similar panchayats were held in Muzaffarnagar district also a few days back where the speakers had asked the community members to oppose BJP nominee Sanjeev Baliyan.

The panchayats of the community came close on the heels of the protests by the members of the kshatriya community in Gujarat over Rupala's reported remarks that the kings from the community had acquiesced to the persecution of the Muslim rulers and also married off their daughters to them.