Lok Sabha polls 2024: Allahabad BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi visits nominee Neeraj Tripathi

Prayagraj (UP): A day after being denied party ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sitting Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi visited the residence of Neeraj Tripathi who has been named as the candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency and congratulated him.

The BJP on Wednesday announced its 10th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and fielded Neeraj Tripathi as its nominee from Allahabad.

Tripathi is a lawyer and the son of former Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker and West Bengal ex-governor Kesari Nath Tripathi.