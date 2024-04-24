JOIN US
Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BSP releases fresh list of 3 candidates in UP

With this, the Mayawati-led party has declared its candidates for 65 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 16:59 IST

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced its fresh list of three Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, fielding former state unit chief Bhim Rajbhar from Salempur seat.

With this, the Mayawati-led party has declared its candidates for 65 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

The party also declared its candidate for the Dadraul Assembly bypoll, fielding Sarvesh Chandra Mishra 'Dhandhu' from the seat.

According to the list, Irfan Ahmed will be the candidate from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat and Nirdosh Kumar Dixit from Hamirpur.

Voting will be held in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20, in Bhadohi on May 25 (sixth phase) and in Salempur on June 1 (seventh phase).

Voting will be held in all seven phases for a total of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

(Published 24 April 2024, 16:59 IST)
