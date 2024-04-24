Lok Sabha polls 2024: BSP releases fresh list of 3 candidates in UP

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced its fresh list of three Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, fielding former state unit chief Bhim Rajbhar from Salempur seat.

With this, the Mayawati-led party has declared its candidates for 65 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

The party also declared its candidate for the Dadraul Assembly bypoll, fielding Sarvesh Chandra Mishra 'Dhandhu' from the seat.