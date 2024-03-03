LS Polls: BJP seeks to woo farmers, poor under GYAN campaign in UP, increase vote count by 6 cr

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, 'BJP does what it says, even when we had two members in Parliament, we had said that we will remove Article 370 and build a grand temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The BJP stuck to the issue it raised and accomplished both.' He added, 'It is a matter of pride for the entire country that the Tricolour was hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir and Lal Chowk not under the shadow of bayonets …. The people of the country understand that only Modi can do this miracle.'

Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary accused the BJP of cheating the poor, youth, farmers and women -- the very people it plans to woo now.

'This time they will teach a lesson to the BJP government which is flouting democracy and the Constitution and will oust it from power,' he said.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats – the highest in the country.

The BJP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections along with Apna Dal (S) as n ally and won 64 seats, of which Apna Dal got two.

Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Lok Dal, which fought the election together, could muster only 15 seats. BSP and SP won 10 and five seats, respectively, while RLD failed to open its account.

Congress got its sole seat with the victory of Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.