NDA or I.N.D.I.A? All eyes on Ghosi bypoll result in Uttar Pradesh

BSP, the third important player in the state, had decided not to contest the bypoll.

While the BJP was supported by several caste-based outfits like the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (Aunpriya), the SP enjoyed the support of the Congress, Left parties and Suheldev Swabhiman Party, the breakaway faction of the SBSP making the bypoll a contest between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A.

The electoral significance of the bypoll could be gauged from the fact that almost all top state leaders of the BJP, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and SP, including its president Akhilesh Yadav addressed public meetings in the constituency. Over a dozen UP ministers also campaigned at Ghosi in support of the BJP nominee.

Although the outcome of the bypoll would have no bearing on the BJP government, the fight had acquired added significance for both the BJP and the SP as its results could be an indicator of things to come in the state in the next year's LS polls.

While the BJP would seek to register a big win at Ghosi to send the message that the opposition alliance would not be effective in UP, a win for the SP would not only strengthen Akhilesh Yadav's position within the opposition alliance, but also embolden the opposition ahead of the LS polls.

The constituency has a sizable population of Muslims, Bhumihars and Rajbhars and their support would decide the outcome of the poll. A little over 50 per cent electorate exercised their franchise in the bypoll, which was held on Tuesday.