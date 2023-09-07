NDA or I.N.D.I.A? All eyes on Ghosi bypoll result in Uttar Pradesh

Billed as the first direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A in Uttar Pradesh, the result of the recently held bypoll at Ghosi assembly seat in the state's Mau district would be keenly awaited not only by the two alliances but also the political experts. Counting of the votes would be taken up on Friday.
The result of Ghosi bypolls are significant as it could indicate the mood of the people, at least in the 'Poorvanchal' region of UP, ahead of next year's general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
BJP fielded former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting MLA from the seat who had crossed over to the saffron party from the Samajwadi Party (SP) a few days back, while Samajwadi Party (SP) fielded senior leader Sudhakar Singh from the seat in the hope of getting the support of the electorally influential 'Rajput' community besides its core voters from the 'Yadav' and Muslim communities.
BSP, the third important player in the state, had decided not to contest the bypoll.
While the BJP was supported by several caste-based outfits like the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (Aunpriya), the SP enjoyed the support of the Congress, Left parties and Suheldev Swabhiman Party, the breakaway faction of the SBSP making the bypoll a contest between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A.
The electoral significance of the bypoll could be gauged from the fact that almost all top state leaders of the BJP, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and SP, including its president Akhilesh Yadav addressed public meetings in the constituency. Over a dozen UP ministers also campaigned at Ghosi in support of the BJP nominee.
Although the outcome of the bypoll would have no bearing on the BJP government, the fight had acquired added significance for both the BJP and the SP as its results could be an indicator of things to come in the state in the next year's LS polls.
While the BJP would seek to register a big win at Ghosi to send the message that the opposition alliance would not be effective in UP, a win for the SP would not only strengthen Akhilesh Yadav's position within the opposition alliance, but also embolden the opposition ahead of the LS polls.
The constituency has a sizable population of Muslims, Bhumihars and Rajbhars and their support would decide the outcome of the poll. A little over 50 per cent electorate exercised their franchise in the bypoll, which was held on Tuesday.