UP bypolls: SP's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav files nomination from Karhal

<p>Mainpuri : Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Pratap Singh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination from the Karhal Assembly constituency, where bypoll is due on November 13.</p><p>Yadav accompanied by party President Akhilesh Yadav, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and others reached the collectorate and filed his nominations.</p><p>Talking to reporters, Yadav said the family had deep relations with people of Karhal and they will ensure his victory and give him a chance to serve them.</p>.<p>“The BJP does not have any power or support in the people. It’s only the power of being in the government,” he said.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Yadav paid floral tributes to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his memorial at Saifai in Etawah.</p><p>General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav exuded confidence that Tej Pratap Yadav would secure victory “with people’s support”.</p><p>Karhal is just four km from Akhilesh Yadav's native village Saifai in Etawah district. The constituency forms part of Dimple Yadav’s Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.</p><p>Karhal seat has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993. In the 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP’s Sobaran Singh Yadav but he later joined the SP.</p><p>The bypoll was necessitated on the seat after resignation of Akhilesh Yadav after being elected from Kannauj as MP.</p>