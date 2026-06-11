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UP man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law at gunpoint; husband later gives 'triple talaq' on phone

According to the FIR, the situation escalated after she informed her husband about the alleged assaults.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsCrimerapeTriple TalaqUttra Pradesh

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