UP man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law at gunpoint; husband later gives 'triple talaq' on phone

<p>A woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh's</a> Bahraich district accused her father-in-law of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-assaulting">sexually assaulting</a> her multiple times at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gunpoint">gunpoint</a>. Later, her husband gave her '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/triple-talaq">triple talaq</a>' over phone, she alleged. Following her complaint, an FIR has been registered in the case.</p>.<p>According to the police officials, the woman is originally from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a>, and got married in 2023 to a man from Muslim Bagh area in Rupaideha town following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslim">Muslim customs and traditions</a>.</p>.<p>In her complaint, the woman alleged that soon after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marriage">marriage</a>, she began facing harassment and abuse from her husband’s family. She further claimed that her father-in-law repeatedly raped her at gunpoint.</p>.<p>The woman also accused other members of her in-laws’ family of supporting the abuse and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment.</p>.Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested.Nine-year-old girl 'raped' by juvenile boys in UP village.<p>According to the FIR, the situation escalated after she informed her husband about the alleged assaults. Instead of supporting her, the woman claimed, her husband pronounced triple talaq during a phone conversation and cut ties with her.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, police have booked five members of the family, including the husband and father-in-law, under relevant sections related to rape, criminal intimidation, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/domestic-violence">domestic violence</a> and provisions linked to triple talaq.</p>.<p>An investigation has been launched and further legal action will be taken based on the findings, officials said. </p>