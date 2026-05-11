UP school principal, teacher booked for ‘forcing’ Hindu children to wear ‘hijab, skull cap’

<p>Lucknow: A principal of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/government-school">government school</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’s</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sambhal">Sambhal district</a> and a teacher were suspended and a case was registered against them for allegedly ‘forcing’ the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindu">Hindu</a> girls to wear ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hijab">hijab</a>’ and boys to wear ‘skull cap’ and reciting Allama Iqbal’s famous ‘nazm’ (poem) ‘lab pe aati hai dua’ before the morning prayer.</p>.<p>According to the reports, the principal Mohammed Anzar Ahmed and assistant teacher Mohammed Gul Aizaz, were suspended after a preliminary inquiry found the allegations to be true.</p>.<p>Another teacher, identified as Walesh Kumar was also suspended for failing to bring this to the attention of the senior officials.</p>.<p>The matter came to light after a video, purportedly showing the girls, who also included those from the Hindu community, wearing ‘hijab’ and the Hindu boys sporting skull caps, went viral on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> platforms catching the attention of the district officials.</p>.<p>Reports quoting the local villagers said that these activities had been going on at the school, situated at Jalab Sarai village in the district, for a long time but action was taken only after the video reached senior officials.</p>.UP: Two madrassa teachers held after video of hitting 10-year-old boy with stick surfaces.<p>Reports said that a Block Education Officer (BEO) was entrusted with the task of conducting a probe after the video surfaced a few days back. The BEO, in his report, found the allegations to be true after which action was taken against the duo.</p>.<p>Police sources said that a case of attempt to incite hatred in the name of religion and criminal conspiracy was registered against Anzar Ahmed and Gul Aizaz.</p>.<p>A three-member team had been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. The chief development officer (CDO) of the district would head the team.</p>