Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

UP school principal, teacher booked for ‘forcing’ Hindu children to wear ‘hijab, skull cap’

A case of attempt to incite hatred in the name of religion and criminal conspiracy was registered against accused Anzar Ahmed and Gul Aizaz, police said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 15:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshHijabGovernmentHinduReligious conversiongovernment schoolSkull Cap

Follow us on :

Follow Us