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Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad questions encounter of murder accused, demands probe

Sanjay Nishad, whose party draws significant support from the ‘Bind’ community, said the encounter of Kamlesh Bind was ‘fake’ and demanded a probe into the same.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsDeathteen

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