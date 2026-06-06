Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad questions encounter of murder accused, demands probe

<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh </a>minister and president of the Nishad Party, an alliance partner of the BJP in the state, Sanjay Nishad on Saturday sought to corner his own government over the recent ‘encounter’ killing of Kamlesh Bind, who was an accused in the murder of Vineet Rai, a businessman in Ghazipur district.</p><p>Rai was sprayed with bullets by armed assailants as he emerged from his hotel in Ghazipur town on May 29. Kamlesh Bind, one of the accused in the murder was gunned down by the police in an alleged encounter in the district on Thursday.</p><p>While the police claimed that Bind was shot after he opened fired on a police team upon being asked to stop and later succumbed to his injuries. His wife alleged that the cops had brutally assaulted him in front of her before taking him to an undisclosed place. </p>.Ghazipur teen death: Prohibitory order issued, protests banned; visit to victim's village barred.<p>An irate mob later held demonstrations against the police, during which it also clashed with the cops and indulged in stone pelting.</p><p>Sanjay Nishad, whose party draws significant support from the ‘Bind’ community, said the encounter of Kamlesh Bind was ‘fake’ and demanded a probe into the same. He also slammed the police action against the demonstrators.</p><p>Nishad said that the police action could drive away the community from the NDA. ‘’Bind community members are in sizable numbers in Ghazipur, Jaunpur…..we should realize that we lost many Lok Sabha seats which are close to Varanasi in 2024 LS polls’’, he added. Varanas is was the Parliamentary constituency of prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p><p>The opposition parties have attacked the state government over encounters, alleging that the police were ‘targeting’ people of ‘specific communities’.</p>