Voting begins in 8 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Polling for the first round of Lok Sabha elections in eight constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday.

The seats include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. These fall in the Jat and sugarcane belt of the state.

Among the prominent candidates are BJP's Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad from Nagina.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal while the Samajwadi Party has allied with the Congress for the election. The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to go solo.