Congress, BJP announce candidates for Kedarnath assembly bypoll

The Congress has named former MLA Manoj Rawat as its candidate while the ruling BJP has fielded Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Asha Nautiyal.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:47 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 19:47 IST
