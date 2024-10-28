Congress, BJP announce candidates for Kedarnath assembly bypoll

<p>Dehradun: The Congress and the BJP on Sunday announced their candidates for the November 20 Kedarnath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand.</p>.<p>The Congress has named former MLA Manoj Rawat as its candidate while the ruling BJP has fielded Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Asha Nautiyal.</p>.<p>Nautiyal was elected from the seat in 2002 and 2007 on a BJP ticket.</p>.Digvijaya Singh, MP Congress chief Patwari booked for poll code violation before Vijaypur bypoll.<p>A former journalist, Manoj Rawat won from Kedarnath in 2017. He lost to the BJP's Shaila Rani Rawat in the 2022 polls.</p>.<p>The bypoll, the result of which will be declared on November 23, was necessitated by Shaila Rani Rawat's death in July. </p>