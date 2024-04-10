Lok Sabha polls 2024: CAA strikes a chord in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): The Citizenship Amendment Act has emerged as a key poll issue in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, which has a sizeable population of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning it during a recent election rally.

Located on the India-Nepal border, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh is home to an estimated two lakh Bengali Hindu refugees and the CAA is expected to have a direct impact on them.

At a rally here on Tuesday, Modi attacked opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying they were opposing the CAA owing to the pressure of appeasement.

He also asserted that Hindus and Sikhs were compelled to flee from foreign soil due to the atrocities committed against them and asked, "Who will give them citizenship if India does not?" He asked the Hindu refugees living in Pilibhit to apply for citizenship, and 'guaranteed' that 'they will permanently be liberated from problems.' "You will proudly be able to live as a citizen of India," the PM asserted.

There are nearly 18 lakh voters in Pilibhit, where polling will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.