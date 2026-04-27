<p>Kolkata: In all 1,543 people, including a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">TMC</a> councillor, were arrested across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 to prevent any attempt to disturb the poll atmosphere, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Naru Gopal Bhakat, TMC councillor of ward No. 22 of Bardhaman municipality in Purba Bardhaman district, was among those arrested.</p>.<p>He is accused of being involved in an attack on a BJP leader’s residence and alleged intimidation, they said.</p>.<p>A complaint has also been lodged with the Election Commission against him.</p>.<p>"I work for the people. I have been arrested for that," Bhakat said, denying the charges.</p>.<p>District-wise figures show that 479 arrests were made in Purba Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas (319), South 24 Parganas (246), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hooghly">Hooghly</a> (49) and Nadia (32), he said, adding that the arrests were carried out on the instructions of the poll body.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC MP attacked, CISF jawan shot in separate incidents of pre-poll violence.<p>Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued fresh guidelines on handling webcasting equipment deployed at polling booths.</p>.<p>According to a notification issued on Monday, cameras used for webcasting must be dismantled after the conclusion of polling on April 29 in the presence of sector officers and deposited at designated receiving centres following due procedure.</p>.<p>"The step is aimed at ensuring the security and proper preservation of poll-related data and equipment after voting," an EC official said.</p>