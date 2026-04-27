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1,543 people, including TMC councillor, arrested ahead of Bengal phase-2 polls

A complaint has also been lodged with the Election Commission against Trinamool Congress councillor.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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