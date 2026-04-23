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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal gear up to vote in crucial battle

Hello readers! West Bengal is going to polls for its 294 seats, with the voters in the first phase to exercise their franchise today. About 5.73 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in today's polls to elect Tamil Nadu’s 17th Assembly. The polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm at 75,064 polling stations across 234 assembly constituencies in the state. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 22:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalAssembly electionsvotingAssembly pollsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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