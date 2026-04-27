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Assembly Elections 2026 | Mood of Bengal suggests BJP's victory in polls, will return during oath-taking ceremony: PM Modi

The prime minister accused the ruling party of resorting to abuse and intimidation instead of governance.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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