<p>New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress </a>of attempting to win the West Bengal elections through "unfair means" after the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s order on the deployment of central forces in the state.</p>.<p>BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, said the TMC government’s opposition to central forces deployment was evidence of the party’s growing insecurity ahead of the polls.</p>.<p>"The TMC is sensing imminent defeat and is therefore trying to win Bengal by unfair means. The Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the Calcutta High Court order is a vindication of our position that free and fair elections in Bengal are only possible under central forces," Trivedi said.</p>.BJP calls out 'insecure' TMC as Supreme Court rejects latter's plea against deployment of forces.<p>He further alleged that the ruling party in Bengal had a history of poll-related violence and intimidation, and that central forces were essential to ensuring voters could exercise their franchise without fear.</p>.<p>The Calcutta High Court had earlier ordered the deployment of Central paramilitary forces for the upcoming Bengal elections. The TMC had challenged the order, moving the Supreme Court, which on Friday declined to stay the High Court’s direction.</p>.<p>The BJP has long alleged that TMC runs a machinery of electoral coercion in Bengal, a charge the ruling party has consistently denied. TMC is yet to formally respond to the BJP’s latest remarks.</p>.<p>The party also contended that the directive was applied selectively to West Bengal and not to other states holding elections simultaneously, including Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, violating the principle of equal treatment.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for TMC, further pointed out that the circular was issued on April 13 but came to light only on April 29.</p>.<p>Votes were cast across Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies over two phases on April 23 and April 29. The magic mark to form a government is 148 seats. Counting begins at 8 am on May 4.</p>