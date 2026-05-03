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Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC using 'unfair means' to win in Bengal: BJP after Supreme Court decision

Sudhanshu Trivedi further alleged that the ruling party in Bengal had a history of poll-related violence and intimidation.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 02:02 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 02:02 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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