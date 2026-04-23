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Assembly Elections 2026 | Voting ends for Tamil Nadu, Bengal Phase 1 polls

Bengal recorded a turnout of 91.58 voter turnout (provisional) while Tamil Nadu also saw 84.51% (provisional) of turnout till polling ended.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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