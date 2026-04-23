Assembly Elections 2026 | Voting ends for Tamil Nadu, Bengal Phase 1 polls

<p>Voting across 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections ended at 6 pm Thursday. Voters who reached the polling stations before the scheduled closure also exercised their franchise, officials said.</p><p>Bengal recorded a turnout of 91.58 voter turnout (provisional) while Tamil Nadu also saw 84.51% (provisional) of turnout till polling ended. The voter turnout in West Bengal is among the highest in recent electoral history of the state.</p>.<p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/assembly-elections-2026-live-updates-tamil-nadu-west-bengal-gear-up-to-vote-in-crucial-battle-election-bjp-tmc-dmk-aiadmk-newsalert-3977375">Track latest updates of Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections here</a></strong></em></p><p>Polling in 16 districts of the eastern state began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 constituencies of the 294-strong state assembly.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | May 4 will be TMC's expiry date, bumper voter turnout signals regime change: PM Modi.<p>Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election ended at 6 PM on Thursday. Tamil Nadu surpassed its highest Assembly polls turnout on Thursday, when over 80 per cent of the 5.73 crore voters cast their vote for the elections to 234 constituencies across the state.</p><p>People voted in as many as 75,064 polling stations in 33,133 locations to decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates.</p>