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Assembly Elections 2026 | West Bengal, Tamil Nadu record highest-ever voter turnout since Independence

The counting of votes for all the five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam - will be taken up on May 4.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest Bengalvoter turnoutTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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