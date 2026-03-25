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Bengal Assembly polls 2026 | Mamata urges people to avenge snatching away of voting rights, Suvendu sees advantage BJP in 'fake voter' deletions

As many as 63.66 lakh voters – around 8.3% of the electorate – have been struck off from the electoral rolls since the special revision of the lists was launched in November 2025
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 18:01 IST
Mamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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