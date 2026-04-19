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Bengal saga: The seven political lives of Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—often called the stormy petrel of Indian politics—has, in her own way, crossed seven distinct milestones in her political journey.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 13:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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