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BJP accuses TMC of tampering with EVM; West Bengal CEO says booth will go for repoll if claims verified

The reports seemed to surface from Falta in Diamond Harbour. The same constituency which had emerged as a major flashpoint due to TMC's candidate of choice—Jahangir Khan.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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