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BJP looted over 100 seats, we will bounce back: Mamata

A visibly distraught Banerjee told reporters that the BJP's victory was "immoral".
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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