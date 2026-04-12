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BJP threatening TMC candidates for support if it falls short of majority mark: Mamata

Banerjee alleged that the BJP has struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the Trinamool Congress from power in the state.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMamata BanerjeeSuvendhu Adhikari

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