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BJP's 'five Brahmastra' helped it breach TMC fortress in West Bengal

The BJP recorded a landslide victory in the just-concluded state assembly polls, bagging 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's 15-year-old rule.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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