<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a> on Tuesday said that it will not pass any order with regard to any officer who is on election duty till April 29, when the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls is scheduled to be held.</p>.<p>A lawyer verbally prayed before the court of Justice Krishna Rao for an order restraining IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a>-appointed police observer for the state assembly election in South 24 Parganas district, from acting in the zone, alleging that he was violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).</p>.<p>At this, Justice Rao said he will not pass any order with regard to any officer who is on election duty till April 29.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Calcutta High Court urges EC to dispose of TMC complaint over police observer's meeting with BJP nominee.<p>The lawyer verbally moved the court, stating that the process of filing a petition in this regard was not yet complete.</p>.<p>When the lawyer alleged that Sharma was intimidating voters, Justice Rao asked him to approach the Election Commission if there is any grievance.</p>.<p>At this, the lawyer claimed the EC was informed, but there has not been any response so far.</p>.<p>The IPS officer is one of the police observers deployed by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling in the second phase of polling on April 29. </p>