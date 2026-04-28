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Calcutta High Court says no order against any officer on poll duty till April 29

The lawyer verbally moved the court, stating that the process of filing a petition in this regard was not yet complete.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:55 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:55 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcalcutta high courtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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