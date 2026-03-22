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Candidate campaigns with fish to rebut TMC claims about BJP’s push against non-veg food

The unusual campaign of Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay of the Bidhannagar seat quickly went viral on social media.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsBJPTMCIndia Politics\West BengalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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