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Caught between caution and pragmatism, West Bengal Muslims weigh first BJP govt in state

In many Muslim neighbourhoods across the city and the districts, the reaction was neither dramatic nor defiant. It was watchful.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian Politics

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