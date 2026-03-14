<p>Siliguri: Accusing the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress"> Trinamool Congress</a> and the BJP of playing divisive politics in poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> state secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammed-salim">Mohammed Salim</a> on Saturday said that to love the country, one must shun politics based on religion, caste or creed and speak for all.</p>.<p>He claimed that just as the BJP fought elections promising to construct the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> was also promising temples in different parts of the state.</p>.<p>"When the people of north Bengal were suffering from floods and landslides, Mamata Banerjee announced that she will construct a Mahakal temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siliguri">Siliguri</a>," he said, addressing a public meeting in this north Bengal city.</p>.<p>He claimed that the chief minister had probably felt that the Jagannath Temple in Purba Medinipur's Digha might win hearts in the southern districts only.</p>.<p>The CPI(M) leader said that to win over people's minds in Kolkata and adjoining areas, she has promised a 'Durga Angan' in New Town.</p>.'Brahmanical concept': CPI(M) asks Centre to withdraw transgender rights amendment bill.<p>"While the BJP has opened a mall in the name of religion, the TMC has opened small shops of religion," he said.</p>.<p>Salim said that former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who has formed a new political outfit, has now promised to construct a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/babri-masjid">Babri Masjid</a>-style mosque in Murshidabad district.</p>.<p>Salim, in January, held a meeting with Kabir at a hotel in New Town here, giving rise to speculation about talks between the two parties over the upcoming state assembly elections.</p>.<p>After meeting the MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district, Salim said that he wanted to know from Kabir what he wants to do and what his objective is.</p>.<p>"There is no problem if one constructs a religious place, whether it is a mandir, or a masjid, a gurudwara or a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/church">church</a>, we are against attempts to divide people in the name of religion," Salim said.</p>.<p>He alleged that instead of providing good governance to the people of the state, the chief minister was engaging in religious gimmicks.</p>.<p>"A government should not indulge in religious activity," he said.</p>.<p>The CPI(M) leader said that the Leftists want elections to be fought over issues of jobs and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/education">education</a>, infrastructure development and law and order.</p>.<p>"Politics should not be based on religion, it should be for education, healthcare, energy, road infrastructure, public transport and environment, and ensuring proper prices for farmers' produce," Salim said.</p>