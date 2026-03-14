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CPI(M) accuses TMC and BJP of playing divisive politics in poll-bound West Bengal

Mohammed Salim alleged that instead of providing good governance to the people of the state, Mamata Banerjee was engaging in religious gimmicks.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsTrinamool Congress\West BengalCPI (M)

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