'Decided not to contest repoll as CM Suvendu promised special package to develop Falta': TMC's Jahangir Khan

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> candidate from the Falta seat, Jahangir Khan, which is set to see repolling on May 21 has withdrawn his candidacy, party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said. </p><p>Khan said that he decided not to contest re-election as CM Suvendu Adhikari has promised special package for Falta's development, <em>PTI</em> reported him as saying.</p><p>"We have heard that Jahangir Khan has decided not to contest or participate in the Falta repoll," he told reporters.</p>.West Bengal BJP chief taunts TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, invites him to campaign for Falta repoll.<p>"We are still not aware of the reason behind his withdrawal," he added. A purported video has gone viral on social media where Khan has reportedly said he will be pulling out of the re-election, but it has not been verified.</p><p>CM Suvendu Adhikari later claimed that Khan withdrew his candidacy and 'ran away' from the re-election as he knew he would not get any polling agents.</p><p>Adhikari held a road show in the constituency in South 24 Parganas on the final day of campaigning. He began the road show after offering 'puja' and performing 'arati' at a temple, with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' filling the air as BJP supporters gathered in large numbers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-ec-orders-repoll-in-all-285-booths-of-falta-constituency-on-may-21-3988864">Re-election was ordered in the Falta</a> assembly segment following allegations of large-scale electoral malpractices.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>