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Homeelectionswest bengal

'Decided not to contest repoll as CM Suvendu promised special package to develop Falta': TMC's Jahangir Khan

CM Suvendu Adhikari later claimed that Khan withdrew his candidacy and 'ran away' from the re-election as he knew he would not get any polling agents.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

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