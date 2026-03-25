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Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Doing nothing for upliftment of state's Muslims': Owaisi slams Mamata & TMC

The TMC alleged that the AIMIM and the AJUP had come together in West Bengal, at the behest of the BJP, only to help the saffron party split the support base of Mamata Banerjee’s party
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMuslimsTMCMamata BanerjeeAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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