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EC issues notification for constitution of new assembly in West Bengal

A senior EC official said the issuance of the notification on Tuesday is a key constitutional step after the declaration of the assembly poll results
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:02 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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