<p>Kolkata: The<a href="https://results.eci.gov.in/ResultAcByeMay2026/index.htm"> Election Commission (EC) </a>issued a notification for the constitution of a new assembly in West Bengal, following the completion of the electoral process in the state.</p>.<p>The notification has been sent to the governor of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-assembly-polls-2026"> West Bengal</a>, formally marking the end of the election cycle and setting the stage for the formation of a new government.</p>.<p>A senior EC official said the issuance of the notification on Tuesday is a key constitutional step after the declaration of the assembly poll results.</p>.<p>"With this, the process of constituting the new assembly in West Bengal is complete from the commission's end. It enables the next steps in government formation as per laid-down procedures," the official said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 2,926 candidates in fray for polls.<p>He added that the commission ensured adherence to all norms during the conduct of the elections.</p>.<p>"The entire exercise, from polling to counting, was carried out in a free, fair and transparent manner, in line with the statutory framework," he said.</p>.<p>The notification paves the way for the swearing-in of elected representatives and the formation of the new government in the state, the official added.</p>.<p>The BJP sealed a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.</p>