Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

EC probing glitch that marked all Bengal voters 'under adjudication': official

The glitch occurred less than 24 hours after the EC released the first supplementary list of voters around midnight on Monday.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionProbe

Follow us on :

Follow Us