<p>Kolkata: In a first this election season in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Friday ordered immediate suspension of Basanti Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Avijit Paul for allegedly failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on March 26, according to a notice issued by the poll panel.</p>.<p>The poll panel described it as "serious negligence and dereliction of duty" on the part of the officer.</p>.<p>Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the clash at Basanti Bazar under Baruipur Police District.</p>.West Bengal assembly elections: BJP to bet on women welfare, youth.<p>"It has been observed that the officer failed to make adequate police arrangements despite having prior information regarding public programme of two political parties," the notice said.</p>.<p>"Further, the Central Armed Police Force has been made available for the last few days. Despite this, he did not requisition CAPF for maintenance of law and order," the notice added in justification of the EC's action.</p>.<p>Directing departmental proceedings against Paul, the poll body also ordered his replacement and sought a compliance report, it said.</p>