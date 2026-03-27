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EC suspends Basanti police station officer for failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes

Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the clash at Basanti Bazar under Baruipur Police District.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCEC

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