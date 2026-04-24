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From denial to death: Voting day chaos hits Bengal’s disenfranchised

The Election Commission, early on Wednesday, issued supplementary rolls to incorporate people re-enfranchised by the tribunals.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 03:34 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 03:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal News

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