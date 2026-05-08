Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

From Left showground to saffron coronation: Brigade braces for new turn in West Bengal’s political wheel

For generations, the vast green expanse beside the iconic Victoria Memorial has functioned as the state’s ultimate political theatre.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 15:13 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalKolkataSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us