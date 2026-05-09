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Historic dawn for Bengal; marks end of misrule, start of double-engine era of development: Suvendu Adhikari

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground, Adhikari posted a message on X welcoming him to the state and describing the occasion as the fulfilment of the 'dreams of our founding fathers'.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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