Historic dawn for Bengal; marks end of misrule, start of double-engine era of development: Suvendu Adhikari
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground, Adhikari posted a message on X welcoming him to the state and describing the occasion as the fulfilment of the 'dreams of our founding fathers'.
It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since… pic.twitter.com/XCuJxwPBw3