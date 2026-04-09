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Humayun Kabir's video sparks political storm in West Bengal, TMC pushes for ED probe

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim alleged that Kabir had been "working in tandem" with the BJP to mislead minority voters.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalEDTMCIndia Politicspolitical crisisHumayunWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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