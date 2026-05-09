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West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as Bengal's first-ever BJP CM today
Hello readers, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state's political history after decades of resistance to saffron politics. The governor invited him to take the oath as CM at Brigade Parade Ground today. Track all the live updates on the swearing-in of West Bengal CM here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 03:16 IST
Highlights
08:2209 May 2026
West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | From ‘Jo Hamare Sath’ to back to ‘Sabka Saath’: Suvendu chosen as new CM
08:2209 May 2026
West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | 'Bhoi out, bharosa in' | Will fulfil every promise made in BJP manifesto: Suvendu Adhikari
08:2209 May 2026
West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM; to take oath on Saturday
West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | From ‘Jo Hamare Sath’ to back to ‘Sabka Saath’: Suvendu chosen as new CM
West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | 'Bhoi out, bharosa in' | Will fulfil every promise made in BJP manifesto: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM; to take oath on Saturday
Published 09 May 2026, 03:16 IST