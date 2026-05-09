LIVE West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as Bengal's first-ever BJP CM today

Hello readers, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state's political history after decades of resistance to saffron politics. The governor invited him to take the oath as CM at Brigade Parade Ground today. Track all the live updates on the swearing-in of West Bengal CM here, only with DH!