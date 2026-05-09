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West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as Bengal's first-ever BJP CM today

Hello readers, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state's political history after decades of resistance to saffron politics. The governor invited him to take the oath as CM at Brigade Parade Ground today. Track all the live updates on the swearing-in of West Bengal CM here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 03:16 IST
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Highlights
08:2209 May 2026

West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | From ‘Jo Hamare Sath’ to back to ‘Sabka Saath’: Suvendu chosen as new CM

08:2209 May 2026

West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | 'Bhoi out, bharosa in' | Will fulfil every promise made in BJP manifesto: Suvendu Adhikari

08:2209 May 2026

West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM; to take oath on Saturday

08:2209 May 2026

West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | From ‘Jo Hamare Sath’ to back to ‘Sabka Saath’: Suvendu chosen as new CM

08:2209 May 2026

West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | 'Bhoi out, bharosa in' | Will fulfil every promise made in BJP manifesto: Suvendu Adhikari

08:2209 May 2026

West Bengal CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal's first BJP CM; to take oath on Saturday

Published 09 May 2026, 03:16 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKolkataSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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