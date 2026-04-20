It's all about the 'jhal': PM snacking on Bengali-made puffed rice is the darling of social media!

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to a 'jhalmuri' shop in West Bengal amid four public meetings on Sunday clocked 100 million (10 crore) views within 24 hours on Instagram and almost 90 million (nine crore) views on Facebook.</p>.<p>Sources also said the Google search traffic for "jhalmuri" is the highest ever in 22 years.</p>.<p>Making an unscheduled stop during his campaign tour in West Bengal on Sunday, Modi savoured "jhalmuri", a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chilies and other spices, at Jhargram.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi's pit stop for 'jhalmuri' goes viral, Mamata calls it 'all drama'.<p>"The prime minister's visit to a jhalmuri shop in West Bengal clocks 100 million views within 24 hours on Instagram and almost 90 million views on Facebook," a source said.</p>.<p>Modi savoured the "jhalmuri" and later, posted a photo of it on his social media handles.</p>.<p>"Amid four public meetings spanning across West Bengal on a hectic Sunday, I savoured some delicious spicy puffed rice, Jhalmuri in Jhargram," the prime minister said in three posts on his X handle, along with a video of the visit. </p>