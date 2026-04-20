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It's all about the 'jhal': PM snacking on Bengali-made puffed rice is the darling of social media!

Sources also said the Google search traffic for 'jhalmuri' is the highest ever in 22 years.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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