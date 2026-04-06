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'Kakima' in fray, rivals hold back their tongue in Panihati

The leftist organisations played a key ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in organising the protests. The parents of Abhaya appeared at many protest venues for several weeks.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 01:32 IST
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Kalatan Dasgupta

Kalatan Dasgupta

Credit: Credit: Jayanta Shaw

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Published 06 April 2026, 01:32 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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